Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

