Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.