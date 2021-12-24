Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 436,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,355. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. ArcBest has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

