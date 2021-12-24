Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,348,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.67.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

