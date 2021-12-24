Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 107,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

