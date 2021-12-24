Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $161.38

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.49. 4,623,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

