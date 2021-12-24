Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $31.73

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 67.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

