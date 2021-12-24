Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $21.36

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCXXF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FCXXF opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

