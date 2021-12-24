Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $23.30

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

