Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.70

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDSY shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

PRDSY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

