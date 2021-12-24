Brokerages Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target at $5.55

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several analysts have commented on RSGUF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

