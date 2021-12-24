Brokerages Set Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

