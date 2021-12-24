Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$179.46

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

WSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$181.64. 31,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.15. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.36. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

