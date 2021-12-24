Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.90. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.82.

BMO opened at C$135.58 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.90 and a twelve month high of C$141.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

