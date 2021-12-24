Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

