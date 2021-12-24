Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

