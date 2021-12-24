BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.39. BRP Group shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Get BRP Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.