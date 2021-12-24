Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 140,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 83,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

