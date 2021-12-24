Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFLY. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.39 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

