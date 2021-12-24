BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 69,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 241,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

