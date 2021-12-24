Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 364,561 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.33. The company has a market cap of £19.86 million and a PE ratio of -44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor purchased 244,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($12,902.89).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

