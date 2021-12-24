BZEdge (BZE) Market Cap Tops $370,077.22

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $370,077.22 and approximately $12.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars.

