Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.09.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
