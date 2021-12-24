Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

