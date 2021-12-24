Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Up 2.2%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 88,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 78,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

