Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $43.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

