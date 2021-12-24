Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

