Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $109.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

