Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.91 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $155.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

