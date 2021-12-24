Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.97% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 2,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 919.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 533,739 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 413,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 379,620 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

