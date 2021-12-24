Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore

Evercore reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$167.62.

TSE CP opened at C$91.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$84.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

