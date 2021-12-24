Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGC. Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

CGC stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

