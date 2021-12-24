Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 127 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.66 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

In related news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,659.93).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

