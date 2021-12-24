Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.07.

CAS stock opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

