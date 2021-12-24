Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 396 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($298.22).

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($198.47).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($199.02).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 54.63 ($0.72) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.94. The stock has a market cap of £80.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

