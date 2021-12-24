Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

