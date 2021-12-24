Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 86.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.14).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.48) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 68.98 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 44.10 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

