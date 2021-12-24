Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $353,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.