CertiK Price Hits $2.03 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $122.21 million and $25.69 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,005 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

