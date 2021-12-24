Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

