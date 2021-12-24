ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $48,380.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.33 or 0.99987551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $666.75 or 0.01314060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

