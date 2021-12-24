Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and Ace Global Business Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 8 11 0 2.50 Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $86.84, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 20.84% 0.55% Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 3.47 -$92.49 million $0.02 2,963.00 Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ace Global Business Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

