Christian John Taubman Sells 2,668 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $40.50 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

