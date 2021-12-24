Chrono.tech Price Tops $120.06 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $85.25 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $120.06 or 0.00235489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 115.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

