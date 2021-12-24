Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

