Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel Acquires 1,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

