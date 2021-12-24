Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

