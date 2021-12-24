Citigroup Lowers MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target to $7.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSE MPLN opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of -0.21.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,383 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

