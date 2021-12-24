Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 133,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,641 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.