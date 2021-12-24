Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 417,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,344. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

