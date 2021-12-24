Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,608 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 100,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.42.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.