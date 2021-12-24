Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $27.31 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.81. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

